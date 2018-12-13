Five foreigners – including a Briton – who have been held for alleged drug smuggling on the tourist island of Bali since the end of November face the death penalty if convicted, police in Indonesia said.

Police paraded the citizens of Britain, Peru, China, Malaysia and Germany at a news conference in Denpasar, the capital of Bali province.

The men were arrested in five separate operations by customs and police since November 30 in which 8.8lb of cocaine were seized as well as marijuana, ecstasy and ketamine.

Indonesia has strict drug laws and dozens of convicted smugglers are on death row. Its last executions were in July 2016 when an Indonesian and three foreigners were shot by a firing squad.

A police statement said the cocaine was smuggled by a Peruvian citizen in the lining of his suitcase and had a value of about 10.2 billion rupiah (£554,000).

A British man was arrested for allegedly receiving nearly 68lb of cannabis oil in the mail, and a German for allegedly trying to smuggle 5.7lb of hashish on a flight from Bangkok.

Police said the Chinese citizen was arrested with 200 ecstasy tablets and ketamine powder, and the Malaysian had small quantities of synthetic cannabis and ecstasy.