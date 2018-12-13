Police have seized £20,000 of cannabis at a railway station.

Officers recovered the drugs at Aberdeen station after a routine stop-and-search following the arrival of a train from the Edinburgh area on Wednesday.

Police said a 35-year-old old man from Aberdeen has been charged.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Constable Johnny Campbell said: “The recovery was made as a result of a routine stop-and-search following the arrival of a train from the Edinburgh area.”