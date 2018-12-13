Workers on South Western Railway are to stage two fresh strikes, including on New Year’s Eve, in the bitter dispute over guards on trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out for 24 hours on December 27 and 31, in addition to a previously announced strike on December 22.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “This latest phase of action in the long-running dispute on South Western Railway comes solely as a result of the company’s intransigence when it comes to reaching a negotiated settlement that would underpin the guard guarantee on their trains.

“South Western Railway stubbornly refuse to make any progress at all in resolving this dispute, which is about safety, security and access.

“The company is hell-bent on opening up a loophole that would allow them to run services driver-only at their discretion.

“Recent figures have shown a shocking surge in violence on our railways across the festive season and it is frankly appalling that South Western Railway are looking for a green light to throw the guard off their trains as and when they see fit in the name of profit.”

The RMT called on the company to negotiate a guard guarantee it has agreed with other firms.

RMT members on Arriva Rail North are striking on every Saturday for the rest of the year in the same dispute.