CCTV footage showing the moment a suspected stolen car reversed into a police officer has been released as part of an appeal for information.

The BMW 2 series car reversed into the officer after he approached it while it was stationary at traffic lights in Accrington, Lancashire, at 8.50pm on November 29.

The officer suffered significant injuries to his leg and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he underwent surgery before being discharged.

The video shows the car reverse down the road away from police before crashing after turning a corner.

A man can be seen running from the crashed vehicle up Avenue Parade and police believe he headed away from Accrington town centre on foot.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicle – a grey BMW 218i with the registration SH14 WEL – or the man fleeing the scene to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Phil McGauley said: “This is being treated as a deliberate attack on a police officer trying to detain the driver of a stolen vehicle. The car was taken from a burglary at an address in Accrington in the early hours of the 29th.

“Our officers and staff routinely put themselves in harm’s way as they carry out their duties serving our communities and protecting the public. It should not be seen as simply part of the job.

“Our thoughts remain with our injured colleague and his family at this difficult time and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The force said a 38-year-old man arrested a short time after the offence was released without charge.

A 24-year-old man from Accrington arrested on suspicion of burglary, a 24-year-old man from Burnley arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and a 19-year-old man from Burnley arrested on suspicion of assault and burglary have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.