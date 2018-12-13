A 58-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked and bundled into the boot of her own car.

She was assaulted and kidnapped after she parking her black BMW 1 Series in Scott Close, Kidmore End, south Oxfordshire, between 6.30pm and 7pm on Tuesday.

Police have released a photograph showing the facial injuries suffered by the woman, whose identity has not been released.

(Thames Valley Police/PA)

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Two men approached the woman, before attacking her and bundling her into the boot of her own vehicle.

“The offenders drove the vehicle to a number of unknown locations, before stopping at Tanners Lane near Chalkhouse Green where they physically assaulted the victim.

“During the incident the victim sustained injuries to her head, torso and her hands. Eventually the offenders fled the scene.

“The victim managed to free herself from the boot of the vehicle and sought help from a member of the public, who called police.”

The spokesman said officers were “keeping an open mind” about a possible motive and whether the victim was known to the attackers.

🚨Urgent appeal after kidnap and assault🚨 •The victim (pictured) was kidnapped in Kidmore End on Tuesday. •She was driven to numerous locations and physically assaulted. •☎ 101 or visit 🖥 https://t.co/LA242EdLgj quoting 43180378785. ➡️ Appeal https://t.co/zJZurScZE5 pic.twitter.com/3sAaZMiyeF — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) December 13, 2018

Both men are described as black, one was broad-shouldered and possibly in his 20s. They had a large black-handled knife.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Stone said: “These are extremely serious offences which are being extensively investigated by Thames Valley Police.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area, with a scene watch in Scott Close. If you have any concerns or questions, please approach a police officer.

“Our investigation has started in earnest, the victim’s vehicle has been recovered, we are carrying out forensic examinations, conducting house-to-house inquiries, and are obtaining and reviewing CCTV.

“The victim continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries and we are working with her and her family to progress the investigation, and ensure she receives the support needed.

“Someone, somewhere will have information about these offences and I am appealing to those people to search their conscience, consider the injuries to the victim, and do the right thing by coming forward.”