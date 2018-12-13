Keira Knightley has picked up an OBE for her services to drama and charity.

The actress, known for starring in films such as Love Actually, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Atonement, received the honour from the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

She was joined by husband James Righton and her parents Sharman Macdonald and Will Knightley at the ceremony.

Knightley, who is the face of a Chanel perfume, wore a pale yellow suit and matching hat from the French fashion house, complete with a thick belt and bow around the collar of the shirt.

Keira Knightley with her husband James Righton (left), and her parents, Sharman Macdonald and Will Knightley, as the actress arrives at Buckingham Palace to receive an OBE (Victoria Jones/PA)

Two-time Oscar nominee Knightley, 33, was named in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list as a recipient of the honour, more than 15 years after her breakthrough role in Bend It Like Beckham.

Often considered a quintessential English rose character, the actress has portrayed women from across several centuries in a number of period dramas such as Pride & Prejudice, Anna Karenina and The Imitation Game.

Keira Knightley is made an OBE by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The actress has also appeared in action crime film Domino (2005), Kazuo Ishiguro-based dystopian drama Never Let Me Go (2010), and star-studded 2016 drama Collateral Beauty.

Knightley was first nominated for an Oscar in 2006, as best actress for Pride & Prejudice, and again for best supporting actress for The Imitation Game in 2015.

She has also been nominated for two Baftas, for Atonement and The Imitation Game.

Niomi McLean-Daley (also known as Ms Dynamite), right, is made an MBE by the Prince of Wales (left) at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Knightley was joined at the palace by rapper and singer Ms Dynamite, real name Niomi McLean-Daley, who received an MBE for her services to music.

Film director Peter Greenaway, artist Lubaina Himid and publisher Liz Calder also received honours at the investiture ceremony.