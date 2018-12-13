An armoured van has spilled cash on a New Jersey highway, causing crashes as motorists stopped to grab the money.

A police spokesman said it looked as if the Brink’s cash-in-transit vehicle had a problem with the lock on one of its doors.

The frenzy happened in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play.

In online videos, a man in uniform is seen running through traffic trying to collect money. Police said people exiting cars to grab cash led to two crashes.

Approx 8:30am ERPD received calls of an armored truck spilling cash along Rt 3 West, motorists exited vehicles attempting to remove cash causing multiple MV Crashes. Detectives are investigating. We ask any person with info or video of this incident, call ERPD 201-438-0165 — East Rutherford Police (@ERutherfordPD) December 13, 2018

Police tweeted that anyone with information or video should contact them.