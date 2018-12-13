French police have killed a suspect in their hunt for the alleged gunman who killed three people near a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the Neudorf neighbourhood, where police conducted a search earlier on Thursday for Cherif Chekatt.

The 29-year-old was born in Strasbourg and had been named as the suspected Christmas market gunman.

Tuesday’s attack left three people dead and wounded 13 others, including five who are in a serious condition.

More than 700 officers were involved in the manhunt for Chekatt and prosecutors have opened a terror investigation into Tuesday’s attack.

Cherif Chekatt, the suspect in the Strasbourg attack (Police Nationale/AP)

France’s interior minister said the prosecutor in charge of terror-related investigations was heading to the scene to confirm if the man killed by officers was the suspect.Christophe Castaner said police had spotted an individual who matched the description of Chekatt.