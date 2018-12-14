Police forces will be expected to show results with an extra £970 million funded partly by increases to council tax, Home Secretary Sajid Javid has said.

The Government announced what it called the largest overall increase to police funding since 2010 with a potential £970 million rise but one rank-and-file leader described the move as a “sticking plaster solution”.

Unveiling the provisional funding settlement of up to £14 billion for 2019/20, Mr Javid said demand and pressures on police had risen this year as a result of “changing crime”.

Our police funding settlement provides the most substantial police funding increase since 2010, with more money for local police forces, counter terrorism and tackling serious and #OrganisedCrime. Find out more: https://t.co/ljqnuYn112 pic.twitter.com/vxsNfEIczy — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) December 13, 2018

And writing in the Daily Telegraph on Friday, Mr Javid said the funding “recognises the challenges the police are facing”.

He added: “The Government’s boost to funding must be matched by improvements in policing led by the police themselves.

“I want to see forces make better use of technology, make greater efficiencies though more collaborative working and increase the number of detectives in their ranks.”

Police Federation of England and Wales national chairman John Apter said: “The truth is that this appears to be a quick fix. A sticking plaster solution that injects extra money in the short-term, but one which sees the burden falling unfairly on local council taxpayers.”

“The reality is that this new funding won’t lead to hundreds more #police officers on the streets and @AssocPCCs and @PoliceChiefs have to be honest about that", says @PFEW_Chair on Government funding announcement#PoliceCuts #PoliceFundinghttps://t.co/RuiU9DOVLT pic.twitter.com/4mBaR6BhSE — Police Federation (@PFEW_HQ) December 13, 2018

The bulk of police force funding comes directly from central government, but around 30% is drawn from council tax through the policing precept levy.

Under the provisional settlement announced on Thursday, police and crime commissioners have been given the green light to ask for an additional £24 a year per band D household.

Recently, Government ministers have come under sustained pressure to provide a cash injection as forces attempt to tackle rising levels of serious violence, and knife crime in particular, as well as a severe terror threat.

Police funding has fallen by 19% in real terms since 2010. Over the same period, officer numbers have decreased by more than 20,000.