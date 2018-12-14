It was an icy start to the weekend as parts of the UK prepared to face blizzards, heavy snow and freezing rain.
While amber warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland and the north of England and Midlands, many areas awoke to a frosty Friday.
It was an icy start to the weekend as parts of the UK prepared to face blizzards, heavy snow and freezing rain.
While amber warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland and the north of England and Midlands, many areas awoke to a frosty Friday.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.