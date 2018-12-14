It was an icy start to the weekend as parts of the UK prepared to face blizzards, heavy snow and freezing rain.

While amber warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland and the north of England and Midlands, many areas awoke to a frosty Friday.

Winter weather Dec 14th 2018People jog along the bank of the River Cam in Cambridge at first light (Joe Giddens/PA)
Winter weather Dec 14th 2018Rowers also braved the icy temperatures for some morning exercise in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
Winter weather Dec 14th 2018A boat sits moored on the Forth and Clyde Canal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Dec 14th 2018A Scottish Canals worker puts grit down on pathways at the Falkirk Wheel (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Dec 14th 2018Winter sun shines on the rotating boat lift which connects the Union and the Forth and Clyde Canals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Dec 14th 2018Dover’s white cliffs at sunrise were cast in a pink tint (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Winter weather Dec 14th 2018Dover Castle was also braced for the colder weather (Gareth Fuller/PA)