An Italian resort has been named the cheapest destination for families embarking on a pound-stretching ski holiday.

Bardonecchia has the lowest prices for UK holidaymakers out of 20 European locations recommended for family skiing, according to research by Post Office Travel Money and Crystal Ski Holidays.

The study analysed the cost of a basket of goods including ski and boot hire, lift passes, ski school, lunch and drinks for two adults and two children, all for six days.

This was found to cost the equivalent of £1,478 at Bardonecchia, with Bansko, Bulgaria in second place at £1,487 and Sestriere, Italy in third spot at £1,634.

These were all more than 40% cheaper than Saas Fee, Switzerland which was the most expensive resort featured at £2,925.

A six-day ski pass for a family of four in Bardonecchia costs £391, compared with £959 in Saas Fee.

Andrew Brown of Post Office Travel Money said: “Although the cost of skiing has risen in two-thirds of the resorts this season, there is still good value to be had if parents plan trips carefully.

“Resort-switching to cheaper options in Italy and eastern Europe can have a massive impact on the family purse.

“So too can changing from high to low season. Ski holiday prices can be slashed by avoiding February half term in favour of a pre-Christmas or Easter break.”

– Here are the top five cheapest resorts for UK families, according to the research:

1. Bardonecchia, Italy

2. Bansko, Bulgaria

3. Sestriere, Italy

4. Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

5. Canillo, Andorra