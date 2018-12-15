Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke – who is facing federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest – will leave the administration at the end of the year, President Donald Trump said.

President Trump, in tweeting Mr Zinke’s departure, said the former Montana congressman “accomplished much during his tenure” and that a replacement would be announced next week.

The Cabinet post requires Senate confirmation.

Mr Zinke is leaving weeks before Democrats take control of the House, a shift in power that promised to intensify probes into his conduct.

Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

His departure comes amid a staff shake-up as President Trump heads into his third year in office.

The president on Friday named White House budget director Mick Mulvaney as his next chief of staff

Mr Zinke, 57, played a leading part in President Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental regulations and promote domestic energy development.

When he was recently travelling to survey the damage from California’s wildfires, Mr Zinke echoed President Trump’s claims that lax forest management was to blame in the devastation.

He pushed to develop oil, natural gas and coal beneath public lands in line with the administration’s business-friendly aims.

But Mr Zinke has been dogged by ethics probes, including one centred on a Montana land deal involving a foundation he created and the chairman of an energy services company that does business with the Interior Department.

Investigators are also reviewing Mr Zinke’s decision to block two tribes from opening a casino in Connecticut and his redrawing of boundaries to shrink a Utah national monument.

Mr Zinke has denied any wrongdoing.

The Associated Press reported last month that the department’s internal watchdog had referred an investigation of Mr Zinke to the Justice Department.

President Trump told reporters this autumn he was evaluating Mr Zinke’s future in the administration in light of the allegations.

Asked by reporters last month whether he might fire Mr Zinke, President Trump said, “No, I’m going to look into any complaints.”

Mr Zinke in November denied he already was hunting for his next job.

“I enjoy working for the president,” he told a Montana radio station. “Now, If you do your job, he supports you.”

“I think I’m probably going to be the commander of space command,” Mr Zinke said. “How’s that one?”

Mr Zinke had a memorable administration debut when he rode a horse to his first day of work in March 2017.