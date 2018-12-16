A five-year-old boy has become the third member of the same family to die after a house fire in Nottinghamshire.

The child had been among five people rescued from the property in Woodhill Road, Collingham, near Newark, but police said on Sunday that he had died in hospital.

An eight-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman died on Saturday.

Devastated to learn that a five-year-old boy has also died following the fire in Collingham yesterday. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident. An investigation into the cause of the fire continues with @nottspolice — Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (@nottsfire) December 16, 2018

A 34-year-old man remains in a serious condition in hospital, while a 53-year-old woman was led to safety from the house.

Nottinghamshire Police said it is believed all the casualties were members of the same family.

Area Chief Inspector Rich Stapleford said: “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends and the community of Collingham at this difficult time.”

Police and the fire service are working to establish the cause of the blaze.

The tragedy has shocked the community, Christine Hasman said.

The administrator for East Trent Churches, which covers the area, said: “All I can say is that everybody who knows about it in the church community is shocked and saddened by the whole thing.”

Ms Hasman, who said she did not know the family personally, added: “It’s just shocking news, especially so close to Christmas.”

All Saints Church, less than a mile from the scene of the fire, will open during the day from now until Christmas Day for people to remember the family.

A post on the East Trent Churches Facebook page said: “All Saints Collingham will be open from 10am to 4pm every day from now until Christmas Day.

“Please call in if you would like some quiet space or to pray a prayer or leave a message of condolence following the Collingham house fire.”