A woman is in a stable condition in hospital after she was found lying unconscious on a road with a serious head injury.

A passing motorist saw the 52-year-old woman lying in Kirk Road, Beith, Ayrshire, at around 4.35pm on Friday and stopped to help.

She was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe her condition as serious but stable.

The woman is local to the Beith area and had been out walking her dog, a small black and white terrier, just before she was found.

Police are appealing for information as they try to piece together what happened to her.

Sergeant Ian Thornton, Ayrshire Roads Policing, said: “Enquiries into this incident are at a very early stage and so far we have been unable to speak with the injured woman, however, we are continuing to carry out enquiries in order to establish exactly what happened and how her injuries were sustained.

“The injured woman, who is local to the area and described as white, 5 ft 6 in height, heavy build, wearing a three-quarter-length purple jacket and black trousers, had been out walking her dog, a small black and white terrier, just before she was found.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area, in particular drivers with dash cam footage, who may have seen the woman around that time, or indeed, who saw or has any information about what happened to her, to come forward.

“A pantomime was scheduled to take place at nearby Beith Parish Church that evening, and we know that a number of people may have been in the general area around the time the woman was discovered.

“Maybe they saw her walking her dog before she was found?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact road policing officers at Irvine Police Office via 101 quoting incident number 2819 of Friday December 14 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.