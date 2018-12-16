A man’s body has been recovered from a river near a beach.

Police were called to the scene at the Barry Burn in Carnoustie, Angus, at about 12.40pm on Sunday.

Officers said the death was being treated as unexplained, however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Coastguard teams were also involved in the recovery operation.

Detective Inspector Ray Birnie said: “Enquiries are at an early stage and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“However, initial enquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.”

The man has not yet been formally identified.