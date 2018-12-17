A 21-year-old man accused of murdering his ex-partner and her mother is due in court to enter his pleas.

Janbaz Tarin is charged with killing Raneem Oudeh, 22, and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem in the early hours of August 27.

Khaola Saleem also died of stab wounds (West Midlands Police/PA)

Both women died of stab wounds outside mother-of-six Ms Saleem’s house in Northdown Road, Solihull, West Midlands.

Tarin, of Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, was married to mother-of-one Ms Oudeh under Islamic Law.

Forensic officers outside the house on Northdown Road in Solihull (Aaron Chown/PA)

He is set to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.