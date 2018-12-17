An attack on a teenager in Glasgow is being treated as attempted murder.

The 19-year-old man was assaulted at 2.45pm on Sunday at Tollcross Road near Tollcross Park in the east of the city.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to his injuries.

Medical staff said he is in a stable condition.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder and enquiries are ongoing.”