A man in hospital with a serious head injury after an attempted murder in North Ayrshire.

Police were called to a report of 41-year-old man being injured in a serious assault at a house in Bartonholm Terrace, Kilwinning, at around 2.20am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital near Kilmarnock before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

He is being treated for a head injury and is said by medical staff to be in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Constable Jennifer Carruth said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries to establish more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident, which we are treating as attempted murder.

“I would ask anyone with any information that may be able to assist our investigation to contact Saltcoats Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 0614 of 16th December 2018.”