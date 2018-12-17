The coastguard and police dog units have joined the search for a missing elderly man in Edinburgh after new CCTV spotted him near a waterfront.

Neighbours reported 90-year-old William Scott missing last Tuesday evening from Chesser in Edinburgh.

Initial inquiries found he had been in the Foot of the Walk pub in Leith at 3.45pm and Greggs in the Kirkgate Centre at 4pm.

Police said new CCTV showing him passing the Finn and Bear pub at the Leith Shore a short time on Tuesday had focused the search on the area.

Officers are “extremely concerned” because of Mr Scott’s age and recent poor health.

He is white, around 5ft 1in with balding, white hair. He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark flat cap.

Mr Scott has been missing for almost a week (Police Scotland/PA)

Chief Inspector Jordana Emerson said: “The new CCTV footage has helped us focus our investigation around The Shore and the streets surrounding this area.

“Over the weekend we were assisted by colleagues from the Dog Unit and Air Support Unit, as well as partners from the Coastguard. We will continue to utilise all necessary resources at our disposal as part of this investigation.

“The further sighting increases the number of potential witnesses who may have seen him and we would urge any patrons from the Finn and Bear pub, or any other establishments nearby, who may have information relevant to this investigation.

“If you believe you may know William’s current whereabouts, but have not yet come forward then please get in touch. Any piece of information, no matter how small you believe it to be, could prove vital.

“I would also continue to reiterate the importance of people checking their outbuildings and garden areas in the event that William has sought shelter from the cold conditions or took ill while out.”