A judge has adjourned sentencing on a fanatical neo-Nazi couple who named their baby son in honour of Hitler.

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were found guilty after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court of being members of the extreme right-wing organisation National Action, which was banned in 2016.

The pair and their close friend Darren Fletcher, who admitted membership of the same group before a trial, will be sentenced on Tuesday with three other men convicted of the same offence.

After mitigation was offered on behalf of the couple, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire, the Recorder of Birmingham adjourned the case against them until Tuesday.

Judge Melbourne Inman QC told the defendants’ barristers: “I am sure you understand and I am sure the public understand there is quite a lot of complexity (in sentencing) that needs to be thought through.”