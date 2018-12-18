The Duchess of Sussex is carrying out her last official engagement before Christmas, meeting retired artists and entertainers cared for at the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing home.
Meghan was welcomed to Brinsworth House – affectionately known as the Old Pro’s Paradise – in Twickenham, south-west London, by the charity’s chairman, Giles Cooper.
The duchess’s visit comes after her father, Thomas Markle, claimed he was being “shunned” by his daughter, who he said had not spoken to him for months and did not reply to his daily text messages.
Pregnant Meghan looked stylish in a dress by Brock Collection and a coat by Soia and Kyo.
Mr Cooper said: “The timing of the visit is fantastic as it comes a few weeks after the Royal Variety performance which she attended with Prince Harry.
“And it comes after her wedding, which all the residents here were watching. We had the television on, Union Jack bunting up and a party atmosphere – so it’s nice to have the bride here.”
After a private briefing, Meghan met four residents sat at tables in the dining room.
She chatted briefly to actress Mona Hammond who played Blossom Jackson in EastEnders in the 1990s.
Among famous entertainers who have been cared for at the residential home are Sir Norman Wisdom, Dame Thora Hird and EastEnders actor Leslie Grantham.
Meghan is a former actress who is best known for her role in the hit US legal drama series Suits, in which she played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane.
Mr Cooper said her work as an actress would mean she would be able to relate to the residents.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.