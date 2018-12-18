The Duchess of Sussex is carrying out her last official engagement before Christmas, meeting retired artists and entertainers cared for at the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing home.

Meghan was welcomed to Brinsworth House – affectionately known as the Old Pro’s Paradise – in Twickenham, south-west London, by the charity’s chairman, Giles Cooper.

The Duchess of Sussex arrives for a visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s care home, Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, south-west London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The duchess’s visit comes after her father, Thomas Markle, claimed he was being “shunned” by his daughter, who he said had not spoken to him for months and did not reply to his daily text messages.

Pregnant Meghan looked stylish in a dress by Brock Collection and a coat by Soia and Kyo.

Meghan’s baby bump was on show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Cooper said: “The timing of the visit is fantastic as it comes a few weeks after the Royal Variety performance which she attended with Prince Harry.

“And it comes after her wedding, which all the residents here were watching. We had the television on, Union Jack bunting up and a party atmosphere – so it’s nice to have the bride here.”

The Duchess of Sussex is this morning visiting the @RoyalVariety residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House in Twickenham. pic.twitter.com/rPesKU8ctB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2018

After a private briefing, Meghan met four residents sat at tables in the dining room.

She chatted briefly to actress Mona Hammond who played Blossom Jackson in EastEnders in the 1990s.

The @RoyalVariety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. pic.twitter.com/Ewr8WsTOkp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2018

Among famous entertainers who have been cared for at the residential home are Sir Norman Wisdom, Dame Thora Hird and EastEnders actor Leslie Grantham.

Meghan is a former actress who is best known for her role in the hit US legal drama series Suits, in which she played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane.

Mr Cooper said her work as an actress would mean she would be able to relate to the residents.