A pensioner who feared she had lost full use of her body following a stroke has praised a neurological physiotherapy which has helped her regain movement in her left arm.

Audrey Fildes, 70, was left bed-ridden for 12 weeks at Leeds General Infirmary after suffering a stroke in November 2015.

The former tailor was left paralysed down her left side, and was facing the possibility of spending the rest of her life using a wheelchair.

Upon returning to her home in Pudsey, Leeds, Mrs Fildes was reliant upon the support of her husband, David, and twice-daily visits from a carer to help her wash and dress.

Fearing she may never be able to walk again, the pensioner started to undergo fortnightly neurological physiotherapy at the nearby Physio Med provider earlier this year.

The treatment involves repetitive actions and exercises to kick-start damaged message pathways to the brain and improve movement and co-ordination.

Three months after starting the sessions, the stroke victim has now regained the use of her left arm and the fingers in her left hand, and is now undergoing work on her left leg in the hope of increasing mobility and regaining the ability to walk.

Senior physiotherapist Shalini Sapru has praised Mrs Fildes after she regained use of her left arm and hand (Physio Med/PA)

Mrs Fildes has said she is “over the moon” with the progress she has made since first visiting Physio Med.

She added: “As a tailor, losing the use of my left arm and hand was terribly upsetting and, although I might not be ready to make a dress again just yet, I can now hold a glass unaided so I’ll be able to raise a toast on Christmas Day, and I can’t wait.”

Discussing the “huge impact” that his wife’s stroke has had on both of them, Mr Fildes said of the sessions: “I think the regular change of scenery has been beneficial for both of us and it’s certainly helped take some of the pressure off me – the stress of caring for a once-active partner is huge.

“Finding reliable treatment has been difficult, so hopefully our story will encourage other stroke victims to keep fighting.”

Shalini Sapru, a senior physiotherapist at Physio Med, has said she is “delighted” with the progress Mrs Fildes has made.

She said: “Audrey has shown great determination to increase her mobility and our next goal is to see some movement in her left leg.”