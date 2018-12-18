The Duchess of Sussex proudly showed off her growing baby bump when she met retired actors, directors and entertainers and said she was “feeling very pregnant”.

Meghan, who is expecting her first child in the spring, met the former stars from television, theatre and film when she made a festive visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing home in Twickenham, south-west London.

Meghan’s baby bump was visible (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The former actress appeared to have an affinity with the elderly performers – including former TV sitcom star Richard O’Sullivan – and sang carols with residents, helped create a Christmas collage and even chatted to one in fluent Spanish.

The Duchess of Sussex is this morning visiting the @RoyalVariety residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House in Twickenham. pic.twitter.com/rPesKU8ctB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2018

Meghan’s visit came after her father, Thomas Markle, claimed he was being “shunned” by his daughter, who he said had not spoken to him for months and did not reply to his daily text messages.

But she appeared relaxed and in a festive mood when she sat down in the dining room with Josephine Gordon, a former West End actress.

Meghan, who had taken off her coat by Soia and Kyo to reveal a dress by Brock Collection, confided to the ex-entertainer: “I’m feeling very pregnant.”

While Ms Gordon said: “I’ve read all about you in the papers.”

The @RoyalVariety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. pic.twitter.com/Ewr8WsTOkp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2018

The duchess also chatted briefly to actress Mona Hammond who played Blossom Jackson in EastEnders in the 1990s.