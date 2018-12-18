A man is in a stable condition in hospital after he was deliberately hit by a car in an attempted murder.

The 20-year-old was in Carnarvon Street, Glasgow, when he was struck by the vehicle at about 1.35am on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and police have appealed for information, saying a number of vehicles were in the street at the time of the incident.

They are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Detective Sergeant Nita Bhatt said: “Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“It is vital that we speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Carnarvon Street in the early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything at all suspicious.

“We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured the vehicles involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumchapel CID via 101 quoting incident number 0200 of Tuesday December 18 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.