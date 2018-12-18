A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a health worker in a hospital car park.

A 42-year-old community support worker was taken to hospital after being attacked outside Ailsa Hospital in Ayr last month.

She was assaulted at around 10am on November 22.

Police Scotland said a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

She is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran launched a significant adverse event review following the stabbing and is providing support to staff.