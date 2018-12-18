A bus has crashed into a garden on a city road.

Police were called to the scene in Paisley Road West, Glasgow, at around 3.40pm on Tuesday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Images from the scene showed the bus appeared to have crashed through a hedge into a garden, coming to a halt in front of a house.

Road closure warning – due to a road traffic incident, Paisley Road West is currently closed in both directions at the junction with Tweedsmuir Rd. It's anticipated the closure will remain in place throughout rush hour. Please find an alternative route. Will update in due course. pic.twitter.com/6IovTactsz — Glasgow City Council (@GlasgowCC) December 18, 2018

A police spokesman said: “At 3.40pm on Tuesday police received a report that a bus had crashed into a hedge on Paisley Road West.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

The road was closed in both directions for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.