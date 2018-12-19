Masterchef star Gary Maclean is calling on Scots to turn down the temperature on their turkey to avoid food waste this Christmas.

The Glasgow chef said too much meat gets dumped after over-cooking leaves it dry and inedible.

It’s one of three top tips the 2016 champion of Masterchef: The Professionals is offering after teaming up with Zero Waste Scotland in the fight against festive food waste.

The group said the equivalent of 100,000 turkeys will be thrown away in Scotland this Christmas.

Buy a turkey that’s smaller than the size you think you need.

Turn down your oven and cook your turkey upside down to ensure the juices stay in the breast meat. Invest in a temperature probe to help you cook with confidence.

Get clever with carving to make sure you get the most out of the whole bird. When serving allow guests to request their preferred portion size.

Gary said: “Turkey is most likely to end up in the bin due to buying a bird that’s far too big or serving up a roast that’s dry and inedible from overcooking at high temperatures.

“My top turkey tips are threefold – buy a turkey that’s smaller than you think you need, turn down your oven to cook your turkey for longer on a lower temperature and get confident with carving.

“The latter means you can serve your turkey ‘buffet-style’ at the table with guests able to request a portion size that’s right for them.”

Ylva Haglund, from Zero Waste Scotland, added: “We all have a tendency to overbuy at this time of year but just a few small changes can go a long way in reducing the amount of food waste generated over the festive season.”