A man has been charged with attempted murder after two men were seriously injured outside a house.
The incident took place on Sunday on Ayr Road, Lanark, at around 7pm.
They were taken to Wishaw General Hospital.
One of the men – William Gladstone, known as Billy – later died.
Inquiries into the 37-year-old’s death continue.
Officers have now charged a 36-year-old with attempted murder over the alleged attack on the other victim, who is aged 60.
He is due to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
