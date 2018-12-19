The Duke of Edinburgh and the Countess of Wessex were among the first members of the royal family to arrive for the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch.

Philip was pictured sat in the front passenger seat of a car while Sophie drove herself to the Buckingham Palace event with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor sat beside her.

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor arriving for the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

The lunch is an annual fixture in the royal calendar with the Queen inviting large numbers of her family to her official London home before the festive break.

Also spotted arriving at the palace gates was the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Autumn Phillips, the wife of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips, and Mike and Zara Tindall.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also seen arriving at the palace for the Christmas lunch (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Harry was seen behind the wheel of a car with wife Meghan, who is expecting their first child in the spring, sat beside him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the festive lunch. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The duchess has had an eventful week, visiting a care and nursing home for retired actors, directors and entertainers on Tuesday which followed a public appeal from her father Thomas Markle to stop shunning him, he claimed, and get in touch.

Kate was also seen arriving for the festive royal lunch sat in the front seat of a car with William behind the wheel.

She waived to the crowds and sat behind her could be seen Prince George with his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

William, Kate, George and the couple’s nanny arriving for lunch. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke of York was another guest seen driving themselves to the event and his daughter Princess Beatrice arrive separately.