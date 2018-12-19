The sister of a father-of-two who has been missing for several weeks has appealed for information to help find him.

Tom Graham, 30, was last seen by a family member in Elderpark Street, Glasgow, in mid-October and was reported missing to police on November 26.

Although it is usual for him not to be in regular contact he has never been out of touch for this length of time, and his family are becoming increasingly concerned about his wellbeing.

His sister Sarah urged her brother or anyone who may have seen him to contact police.

Tom Graham was last seen by a family member in mid-October (Police Scotland/PA)

She said: “Tom, my brother, is a father of two children. He is loved by the family.

“Tom would come to my home all the time, at least after every few weeks, but I’ve not seen or spoken to him since mid-October.

“Tom, if you are hearing me, please let someone know that you are okay. You have not done anything wrong so please let me know you are okay.

“If anyone has any information about Tom, please let the police know. We just want to know if Tom is okay or what’s happened to him.”

Mr Graham is described as around 6ft, with a medium/muscular build and several distinctive tattoos, including the name “Sophie” on the right side of his neck, an image of a black panther on his right calf and another tattoo on his right forearm.

He also has a distinct birthmark on the left side of his neck.

Chief Inspector Shaheen Baber said: “Tom’s family are becoming increasingly concerned as time goes on and I am appealing for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to please come forward.

“He is known to frequent various areas of Glasgow, including Govan, Toryglen and Drumchapel where he has friends and family.

“I would urge members of the public to report any possible sightings of him to police.

“I would also appeal directly to Tom to please get in touch with someone to confirm that he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Helen Street Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1844 of Monday November 26 2018.”