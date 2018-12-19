The Queen has hosted a Christmas lunch for her family at Buckingham Palace – with the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge all smiles when they arrived.

The annual get together saw members of the monarchy dine at the Queen’s official London home before she leaves for her festive break in Norfolk.

The Duchess of Cornwall did not attend as she has a heavy cold, Clarence House confirmed, and she also cancelled an appearance at the Olympia Horse Show on Wednesday evening.

William, Kate, George and the couple’s nanny arriving for lunch (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meghan and Kate have been the subject of a series of media reports claiming there is a rift between them.

There have been allegations of a dispute over who reprimands staff, tensions during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting, and claims that Harry and Meghan’s move from London to Berkshire reflects the widening gulf between the women.

But they both appeared relaxed as they arrived with their husbands, with Kate waving for the crowds outside the palace.

Kate waves to well-wishers (Joe Giddens/PA)

William and Harry drove their wives to the event with the second-in-line to the throne bringing his son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte, along with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Meghan has had an eventful week, visiting a care and nursing home for retired actors, directors and entertainers on Tuesday which followed a public appeal from her father Thomas Markle for her to stop shunning him and get in touch.

Charles arrived by himself from nearby Clarence House, as did the Duke of Edinburgh.

Philip in the front passenger seat for the drive to the lunch (Joe Giddens/PA)

Other members of the royal family who attended the lunch included the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Autumn Phillips, the wife of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips, and Mike and Zara Tindall.

The Duke of York was another guest seen driving themselves to the event and his daughter Princess Beatrice arrived separately.

The Queen will spend Christmas with Philip at her private Norfolk retreat of Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the Queen’s Christmas lunch (Aaron Chown/PA)

They are usually joined on Christmas Day by close family – their children and grandchildren and their spouses – but not wider relatives.

The lunch allows the Queen and duke to spend time with these other members of the family.

Among the minor royals who attended the lunch were Lord Frederick Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Lady Sarah Chatto, daughter of Princess Margaret.