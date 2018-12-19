A woman has appeared in court charged with wasting police time after an alleged stabbing in a hospital car park.

A 42-year-old community support worker was taken to hospital following claims she had been attacked outside Ailsa Hospital in Ayr on November 22.

Donna Maxwell, 42, appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where she was charged with wasting police time.

Maxwell, from Irvine, made no plea and was released on bail, the Crown Office later confirmed.

The case was continued for further examination and she is expected to return to court at a later date.