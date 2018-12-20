President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria has created concern for Washington’s Kurdish allies fighting in the battle against the Islamic State group.

Kurds in northern Syria said commanders and fighters met late into the night, discussing their response to Wednesday’s surprise announcement.

After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home! pic.twitter.com/xoNjFzQFTp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

Arin Sheikmos, a Kurdish journalist and commentator, said: “We have every right to be afraid.”

The move is widely seen as an abandonment of a loyal ally, one that could prompt Turkey to launch a fresh offensive against the Kurds or drive the Kurds into a new alliance with Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and Russia.

A Syrian member of parliament, Peter Marjana, said on Thursday that a US pullout would be a “recognition that Syria has won”.

Meanwhile, a US-backed group in Syria has rejected President Trump’s claim that the Islamic State group has been defeated.

The group known as the Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement that a premature US troop pullout would have dangerous repercussions and a destabilising effect on the region.

It said that “the war against Islamic State has not ended and the group has not been defeated”.