A Tory MP has used the row over whether Jeremy Corbyn called Theresa May a “stupid woman” in the Commons to tease Speaker John Bercow about football.

Tottenham fan Bob Blackman, referencing the fact that Mr Bercow used lip readers to analyse footage of the incident, told the Speaker “you don’t need to read my lips” as he held up two fingers and a clenched fist — indicating the Spurs-Arsenal scoreline of 2-0.

MPs burst into laughter and Mr Bercow, an Arsenal fan, could be heard chuckling in the Speaker’s chair.

John Bercow at an Arsenal match (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Corbyn was yesterday forced to deny calling Mrs May a “stupid woman” after the final Prime Minister’s Questions of the year descended into a bitter row.

He was brought back to the Commons to tell MPs he used the phrase “stupid people” after TV cameras picked him up as he said something inaudible to those sat with him after the Prime Minister likened his attempt to force a confidence vote in her to a Christmas pantomime.

The video footage went viral and sparked a furious debate in the Commons, with Tory MPs demanding Mr Corbyn be brought back to apologise.

Mr Corbyn denied using the sexist phrase, telling MPs: “I referred to those who I believe were seeking to turn a debate about the national crisis facing our country into a pantomime as ‘stupid people’.”

The Speaker later returned and told MPs that while it was “easy to see” why Mr Corbyn’s words might have been construed as “stupid woman”, “nobody can be 100% certain, that includes professional lip readers”.