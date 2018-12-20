Retired Swedish racing driver Kenny Brack has lost the latest stage of a UK court fight with his estranged wife over millions of pounds.

Anita Brack, who also comes from Sweden, had asked three Court of Appeal judges to overturn decisions made by a High Court judge two years ago.

She says she is entitled to half of the £11 million, and complained that a ruling by Mr Justice Francis unfairly left her with £500 000 and Brack more than £10 million.

Brack, who won the Indianapolis 500 in 1999, said her appeal should be dismissed.

Appeal judges Lord Justice Lewison, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Peter Jackson on Thursday ruled in Ms Brack’s favour after analysing evidence at a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

They said Mr Justice Francis had fallen into “error” and should reconsider Ms Brack’s claims at a further High Court hearing.

Lady Justice King urged the Bracks to try to negotiate a settlement and avoid the need for further litigation.

She said they had subjected themselves to “punishing litigation” for more than three years at a “huge financial and emotional cost”.

Judges have heard that the Bracks, who are in their early 50s, started living together in 1994, married in 2000 and split around five years ago.

They have two children and lived in Maidenhead, Berkshire, when married.

The couple signed a prenuptial agreement during a romantic weekend at a luxury hotel near Niagara Falls, Canada, shortly before marrying, judges have heard.

Ms Brack says that Niagara agreement, plus two similar agreements, were unfair to her.

A profile on Motor Sport magazine’s website says Brack became a star in America after racing in Swedish Formula 3 during the late 1980s.

His career ended after he was seriously injured in an accident while racing in Texas in 2003.

Motor Sport says Brack was hit fencing at 200mph and suffered a broken back, sternum, ankles and right leg.