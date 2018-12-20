Police are attempting to trace the relatives of a man whose body was recovered from an Aberdeenshire harbour.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of someone having fallen in the water at Fraserburgh in the early hours of Thursday.

A search team including the local coastguard and a lifeboat crew later found a body.

Inspector Martin MacDougall said: “Inquiries are currently ongoing to trace the man’s next of kin so no further information will be released at the moment.

“This is a tragic incident and I would like to thank our partners for their assistance.

“Police officers will remain in the area meantime while inquiries are carried out, and I would ask anyone who has information which could assist to call 101 quoting reference number PS-20181220-0165.”