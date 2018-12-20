A family court building in Dublin has been evacuated after a suspect device was found.

The security alert was triggered at Phoenix House in the Smithfield area of the city.

A cordon is in place and bomb disposal officers from the Irish Defence Forces are being deployed.

The is a large gardai presence outside the courts complex.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai are currently at the scene of an incident at the courthouse in Smithfield.

“A courthouse has been evacuated due to a suspect device being located. The area has been cordoned off. The army EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) team are currently en route.”