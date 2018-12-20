A family court building in Dublin has been evacuated after a suspect device was found.
The security alert was triggered at Phoenix House in the Smithfield area of the city.
A cordon is in place and bomb disposal officers from the Irish Defence Forces are being deployed.
The is a large gardai presence outside the courts complex.
A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai are currently at the scene of an incident at the courthouse in Smithfield.
“A courthouse has been evacuated due to a suspect device being located. The area has been cordoned off. The army EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) team are currently en route.”
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.