A man has been charged after a woman was subjected to an alleged serious sexual assault on a footpath.

The 67-year-old woman was walking on the path near to Canal Street in Saltcoats, Ayrshire at about 7.30pm on December 8 when the alleged attack happened.

Police said that a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He will appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.