As the the countdown continues to Brexit on March 29, this is how the the past week has gone.

How many days to go: 98

What happened this week: Cabinet agreed to ramp up preparations for a no-deal Brexit as the EU showed no sign of giving ground on the Northern Ireland backstop.

What happens next: MPs and ministers are back in their constituencies for the Christmas break as they ponder their next moves over the turkey and mince pies.

Good week: Theresa May. Seven days without ministerial resignations, sandbaggings from Brussels or her own MPs trying to get rid of her. It might not sound much, but for the PM right now that counts as a plus.

Jeremy Corbyn denied making the reported aside during PMQs (House of Commons/PA)

Bad week: Jeremy Corbyn. The Labour leader was taunted and mocked for pulling his punches over a no confidence vote then wound up at the centre of a row over an alleged sexist aside during PMQs (which he denied).

Quote of the week: “The responsibility of Cabinet ministers is not to propagate unicorns but to slay them” – Justice Secretary David Gauke on the prospect of a “managed no-deal” Brexit.

Tweet of the week:

Word of the week: Unicorn (obviously).