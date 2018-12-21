Scotland’s Solicitor General has pledged to work in close co-operation with US authorities if new evidence about the involvement of others in the Lockerbie bombing comes to light.

Scottish prosecutors said they have a number of strands of investigation which are producing intelligence and information supportive of the original trial court’s finding that the bombing was Libyan state-sponsored terrorism in which Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was a key player.

Former Libyan intelligence officer Megrahi, the only person ever convicted of the bombing, died in 2012 after being released from prison early on compassionate grounds.

The Crown Office said the ongoing investigation is also contributing evidence to the pursuit of other individuals involved in the conspiracy to commit the atrocity.

Prosecutors insisted the investigation is not static, but they cannot guarantee it will uncover enough evidence to support further criminal proceedings.

Speaking in Washington at a commemoration event to mark 30 years since the air disaster, Solicitor General Alison Di Rollo QC said: “Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of acting with others in the bombing of Pan Am flight 103.

“Today, I can give you a commitment from Scotland that if new evidence about the involvement of others with al-Megrahi in the murder of the 270 victims becomes available, we will reassess the case in close co-operation with our US colleagues.

“Within the Scottish prosecution service we have nine prosecutors who are involved to varying extents in the ongoing investigation; one who was involved in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, three who have been with the case since 1999, two who joined the team in 2007, two in 2012 and one in 2015.

“We have resilience and succession planning for this challenging investigation, ensuring that the team contains a range of prosecutorial expertise in counter-terrorism, major crime investigations, forensic analysis, international co-operation and mutual legal assistance.

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi remains the only person convicted of the atrocity (Crown Office/PA)

“As a prosecutor I cannot guarantee that the current investigation will uncover enough evidence to support further criminal proceedings, but I can – and do – promise that the Lord Advocate and I, along with the prosecution team and the Police Service of Scotland, will remain committed to this investigation and to working as closely as we ever have with our US colleagues.

“The Crown Office will not give details on the progress of the case team’s work because we have very strict rules about publicity and its potential to prejudice a criminal case.

“Please be assured, however, that doesn’t mean that the investigation is static, or that progress is not being made.”

Ms Di Rollo spoke at the unveiling of a permanent memorial to the victims of the disaster at FBI headquarters in Washington.

The ceremony was attended by 400 guests, including victims’ families and friends, as well as government officials, and past and current investigators.