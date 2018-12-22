Two teenagers have been killed in a road crash involving a suspected drink-driver.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, providing a positive breath test, and leaving the scene of a collision.

Two cars collided on the Lincoln bypass at around 12.50am on Saturday.

Tragic double fatal on Lincoln by pass at 0050 today. 19yr old man and woman killed from white Citroen C3. Driver of blue Mondeo estate later arrested for death by dangerous and positive breath test. By pass now open. Further details here: https://t.co/EnV0fOAduK — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) December 22, 2018

The occupants of a white Citroen C3, a man and a woman aged 19, were pronounced dead at the scene following the collision with a blue Ford Mondeo estate.

Launching an appeal for information, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have traced the immediate family of the victims and broken this desperately sad news to them.

“Anyone who was on the bypass between the Carholme and Skellingthorpe roundabouts between about 12.30am and 12.50am and saw either the white Citroen C3 or the blue Mondeo estate before the collision, or saw the collision itself, is asked to contact police on 101.”

The road has since reopened.