Crowds have gathered at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to watch the sun rise after the longest night of the year.
The traditional event attracted hundreds to the monument on what is a special calendar date for the Pagan community.
English Heritage opened the ancient monument for free and gave those attending a rare opportunity to walk inside the circle and touch the stones as the sun rose just after 8am.
The winter solstice marks the 24-hour period with the fewest daylight hours of the year.
A choir sang and musicians played inside the stone circle to mark the occasion.
