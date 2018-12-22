A woman’s body has been found in the search for a missing 29-year-old.

An appeal was launched after Sophia Airey did not return to her home in Edina Street, in the Leith area of Edinburgh, on Wednesday night.

Sophia Airey failed to return home on Wednesday (Police Scotland/PA)

Police Scotland said a member of the public discovered the body in the South Queensferry area, west of the capital, at around 9.45am on Saturday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, however officers said Ms Airey’s family have been informed and will be kept updated on the progress of their inquiry.