A woman who vanished after heading out to visit her mother has been found.

The alarm was raised after Sonya Kerr left her home in Livingston at around 9pm on Friday but police were contacted when the 55-year-old failed to arrive.

She also failed to return to her own address in the West Lothian town.

Police Scotland, who had appealed for information on her whereabouts, confirmed Ms Kerr was found in Laurel Grove, Livingston, at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

In an update, the force said: “She has been taken to St John’s Hospital as a precaution.

“The public are thanked for their assistance with this appeal.”