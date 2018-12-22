A man has been arrested following the death of a woman whose body was found at a house.
The body of the 33-year-old was discovered by officers who were called to Sillerknowe Court in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, shortly after midnight on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination is still to take place, but police are currently treating the death as suspicious.
A force spokeswoman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
