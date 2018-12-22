A vulnerable teenager who was reported missing from a university campus has been found safe and well.

Jack Martin, 18, was reported missing having last been seen at the MacRobert Arts Centre at the University of Stirling at around 8.45pm on Friday.

Mr Martin, from Callander, had been attending an event with his family.

MISSING PERSON: Jack Martin has been traced, safe and well. His family have been informed. We would like to thank the public for their help in sharing the post and contacting Police. — Stirling Police (@StirlingPol) December 22, 2018

Concerns were growing for his safety, with police saying he has issues with his speech and “may present much younger than his physical age”.

Police Scotland has now confirmed he has been found safe and well.