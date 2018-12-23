The latest on the drones in Gatwick, Brexit and the death of a political giant all make headlines in Sunday’s papers.

The Sunday Times leads on the “return” of al Qaida with the paper reporting the terror group is “resurgent” and looking to carry out fresh atrocities.

The Sunday Telegraph says that ministers are “scrambling” to protect the country against copycat drone attacks after serious disruption at Gatwick this week.

The Observer leads on Brexit, with Labour members unhappy that Jeremy Corbyn would continue with Britain’s departure, while the Independent speaks of a crisis “devouring” the Conservatives as policies on obesity and abuse against women have been sidelined.

The Sunday Mirror reports on the arrests of a man and woman in connection with the drone disruption at Gatwick.

While the Sunday People reports on a “wonder drug” which could save “thousands of babies”.

The Mail on Sunday and Sunday Express report on the pair arrested over the Gatwick drones.

While the Star on Sunday says George Michael’s grave still has no headstone, nearly two years after his death.