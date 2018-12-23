Some of Paddy Ashdown’s memorable quotes:
“Most people think I am a rampant carnivore, but there is an oddly feminine quality to my character.”
“I can create institutions, but I can’t rewrite the chips in people’s heads.”
“It’s not my job to be popular. I’m goal-driven; my job is to get results.”
“Politics is about putting yourself in a state of grace.”
“There can be no place in a 21st-century parliament for people with 15th-century titles upholding 19th-century prejudices.”
“Blair is regarded by most people in Britain as a smarmy git.”
“The multinational corporations now developing budgets often bigger than medium-sized countries — these live in a global space which is largely unregulated, not subject to the rule of law, and in which people may act free of constraint.”
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.