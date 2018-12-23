Members of the royal family traditionally exchange gifts at dinner on Christmas Eve, before attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene on the royal estate in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Here, we take a look back at how they’ve celebrated in previous years, including the Queen giving her first Christmas broadcast in 1952, Diana, Princess of Wales turning on the Bond Street lights in 1993 and the Duchess of Cambridge taking part in drumming therapy with children in 2015.

The Queen Mother is presented with a bouquet at Sandringham House in 1991 with the Queen, Diana, Princess of Wales and other royal family members (PA)

Kate, William, Meghan and Harry spent Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham House in 2017

Meghan Markle leaves on Christmas Day in 2017, five months before her wedding (PA)

The Queen making her first Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth at Sandringham in 1952 (PA)

The Queen at Buckingham Palace after recording her 2014 Christmas Day television broadcast to the Commonwealth (PA)

The Prince of Wales meets Father Christmas during a visit to Castell Coch in Tongwynlais, Cardiff in 2017 (PA)

The Prince of Wales and sons Harry and William on the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day in 1997 (PA)

Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves a Christmas Day service at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire in 2016 (PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge creates a Christmas collage with children at the Anna Freud Centre in London in 2015 (PA)

Drumming music therapy at the Anna Freud Centre (PA)

Diana, Princess of Wales arrives at Bond Street in London to turn on the Christmas lights in 1993 (PA)

The Princess Royal meets wellwishers and a pair of pooches after a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene in 2003 (PA)

The Prince of Wales looks at Christmas trees at St Paul’s Church in Bedford in 2013 (PA)

Zara Phillips impressed with this colourful hat at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk on Christmas Day in 2008 (PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall with a girl supported by Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity at Clarence House in December 2017 (PA)

Prince Harry and Prince William are all smiles as they leave St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day in 2003 (PA)