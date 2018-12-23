A man has been charged by police in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found at a house.
The 33-year-old woman was found dead by officers who were called to Sillerknowe Court in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, just after midnight on Saturday.
Police Scotland later confirmed a 31-year-old man arrested following the incident has been charged over the death.
He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Comments are closed on this article.